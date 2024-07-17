Grand Canyon National Park fixes damaged water pipeline

July 29 - National Park Service staff have repaired a damaged pipeline that supplies water to the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

All water restrictions have been removed.

In the event of a future disruption or further issues with the pipeline, park managers say they will implement mandatory water restrictions based on the volume of water in storage.

Some restrictions could include implementing low-water cleaning practices in hotel rooms, closing public laundry and shower facilities, and closing the RV dump/fill station at Camper Services.

July 17 - Water conservation measures are being implemented at Grand Canyon National Park after a water line broke.

Rangers said crews were trying to repressurize the line while making repairs to the Trans Canyon Waterline. However, there was a break.

This is affecting the South Rim of the park and water conservation measures will require all park residents and visitors to conserve and reduce water usage wherever possible in homes, hotel rooms, and campgrounds.

That includes:



No watering lawns/plants

No washing cars, boats, bikes, or any outside vehicle

Fill the sink with water while washing dishes to avoid running water

Take shorter or less frequent showers

Turn water off while you shave or brush your teeth

Reduce toilet flushing

Report drips, leaks, or other water loss to appropriate offices

Remove outside hoses from spigots when not in use

Hikers in the backcountry should plan to carry all their water or methods to treat water.

All concessions operations will also alter menus to use less water for food prep and dish washing, adopt low water use for hotel room cleaning, and serving drinking water at restaurants by request only.