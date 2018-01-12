Governor shows off self-driving vehicles to close out CES

Marissa Kynaston
10:53 AM, Jan 12, 2018
Governor Sandoval showed off the city's driverless shuttle to close out CES.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Governor Sandoval showed off the city's driverless shuttle to close out CES.  

The shuttle gave rides to representatives from over 20 different states.  

"I want Las Vegas, I want Nevada, to be the demonstration project for all the new great technology," says Governor Sandoval. 

Back in November, the shuttle got in a small fender bender but has been driving smoothly ever since.  

"I think that's part of the process, that's why we allow for the testing," says Governor Sandoval. 

Self-driving technology was a major theme at CES this year, where they also debuted a new self-driving taxi. 

