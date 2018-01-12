Governor shows off self-driving vehicles to close out CES

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Governor Sandoval showed off the city's driverless shuttle to close out CES.

The shuttle gave rides to representatives from over 20 different states.

"I want Las Vegas, I want Nevada, to be the demonstration project for all the new great technology," says Governor Sandoval.

Governor Sandoval showed over 20 other governors the driverless shuttle today, to close out @CES pic.twitter.com/TZxIRRBv4k — Marissa Kynaston (@marissaktnv) January 12, 2018

Back in November, the shuttle got in a small fender bender but has been driving smoothly ever since.

"I think that's part of the process, that's why we allow for the testing," says Governor Sandoval.

Self-driving technology was a major theme at CES this year, where they also debuted a new self-driving taxi.