Governor Lombardo's office to investigate various 'swatting calls' across the state

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo says his office will be investigating multiple "swatting" calls placed to several school districts across the state of Nevada, according to a recent tweet.

On Thursday morning, Boulder City High School reported receiving a fake 911 call, during which someone claimed that there was an active shooter on the campus. This is the second "spoof" call the school has received in the past three months.

Nye County also reported on Thursday morning that the school district would be placed under a temporary lockdown due to similar fake calls on Thursday, according to a news release. The Nye County Sheriff's Office says there is "no current known threat" and the lockdown is "simply precautionary."

In his tweet, Gov. Lombardo said his office was "aware of the suspected swatting reports" and are "actively working with local, state, and federal partners to respond to these incidents."

In a statement, CCSD officials say they are taking "all threats and rumored threats seriously," and working "closely with law enforcement partners to investigate the origin of the fake threat calls and posts."

Read the full statement from CCSD:

CCSD takes all threats and rumored threats seriously. CCSD PD works closely with law enforcement partners to investigate the origin of fake threat calls and posts. As it is illegal to make terroristic threats, anyone who makes a fake threat call may face criminal charges.

