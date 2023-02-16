Watch Now
Boulder City High School receives another hoax 911 call about 'active shooter'

Posted at 10:25 AM, Feb 16, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Boulder City has confirmed that Boulder City High School received another hoax call about an active shooting on Thursday morning.

Dispatchers received the hoax call around 7:50 a.m. claiming an active shooter was at the high school. Police say officers immediately arrived and secured the scene, finding "no actual incident or threat" and described the situation as a "swatting incident," according to a tweet.

Boulder City High School was subject to a similar hoax call in December, where a caller claimed an active shooter was in the building leading to a brief hard lockdown.

