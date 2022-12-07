Boulder City High School locks down after fake 911 call reports active shooter, police say

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Boulder City police received a fake phone call on Wednesday morning from someone claiming to be a teacher in Boulder City High School.

In the phone call, the teacher claimed to be hiding from a gunman in the school, which caused the school to enter a hard lockdown.

“The school was locked down and our on-site School Resource Officer followed our immediate action training and protocols and went into active shooter response. In less than 90 seconds, strike teams consisting of multiple officers were deployed inside the school,” said Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea. “Our teams advanced throughout the building and found no evidence of any threat. We later learned that a neighboring school outside our jurisdiction received a similar call just moments after we received ours.”

BCPD says the lockdown lasted "less than 45 minutes," and the scene has been cleared.

Chief Shea condemned the "spoofed" call in a statement released Wednesday morning, saying, "These threats are a crime and will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."