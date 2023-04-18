Governor Lombardo won't sign certain bills that amend city charters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Certain bills to amend city charters will not be signed into law this legislative session.

That's according to Governor Joe Lombardo.

His office sent Channel 13 the following statement.

"Mayors throughout Nevada have made it clear that they value the voice of their constituents when considering changes to their city charters. The Governor agrees. He won't sign legislation amending city charters that hasn't been through the established Charter Committee process at the local level. This process ensures all voices are heard before any changes are made to municipal governments. The legislature shouldn't circumvent that process." Governor Lombardo's Chief of Staff Ben Kieckhefer

This comes after Sen. Pat Spearman proposed a bill to revise the charter for the City of North Las Vegas, which passed out of committee on Friday.

During that hearing, other lawmakers agreed with Lombardo saying the matter should be addressed at the local level.

However, member of the Charter Committee testified they weren't receiving direction from the city and have asked to hold multiple meetings, which hasn't happened.

North Las Vegas mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown said the committee is new and city leaders are trying their best.