Governor-backed crime bill passed by Nevada Senate during special session

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Senate early Wednesday passed an amended version of Gov. Joe Lombardo's crime bill, adding a provision that prohibits law enforcement from going onto school property or accessing information about students, except in an emergency.

The provision is similar to one Lombardo vetoed during the 2025 session.

The bill now returns to the Assembly for another vote.

Also, lawmakers signed a petition, adding an item to the special session agenda, dealing with corporate ownership of housing in the state.

A similar law failed to pass during the regular session earlier this year after Lombardo asked Republicans to oppose it.

The special session is now in its seventh day in Carson City.

