Governor apologizes for Nevada's role in Indigenous schools

AP
This undated photo courtesy of Stewart Indian School Cultural Center and Museum shows a Stewart Indian School classroom in Carson, Nev. The state of Nevada plans to fully cooperate with federal efforts to investigate the history of Native American boarding schools. On Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, Gov. Steve Sisolak apologized for the state's role in funding the construction of and relocating Native children to the Stewart Indian School in Carson City from 1890 to 1980. As part of a government policy designed to assimilate them into Euro-American culture, children sent to residential schools were forcibly ripped from their homes, prohibited from speaking their languages and buried secretly on school grounds, historians say. The Stewart School is among more than 350 that the Interior Department plans to investigate in a review announced this year. (Courtesy of Stewart Indian School Cultural Center and Museum via AP)
Posted at 3:25 PM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 18:25:40-05

CARSON CITY (AP) — The state of Nevada plans to fully cooperate with federal efforts to investigate the history of Native American boarding schools.

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday apologized for the state's role in funding the construction of and relocation of children to the Stewart Indian School in Carson City.

Native American children were sent to boarding schools across the U.S. as part of a government policy designed to assimilate them into Euro-American culture.

Historians say the students were taken from their homes and prohibited from speaking their languages. Some died and were buried secretly on school grounds.

The Stewart School is among more than 350 that the Interior Department plans to investigate in a review announced this year.

