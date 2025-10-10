Government shutdown enters day 9 as Senate fails to reach compromise on reopening bills

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's day nine of the government shutdown, and nothing has changed. Republicans and Democrats are still at odds over Democrats insisting that any reopening bill include reversing Medicaid changes and restoring tax credits that are set to expire at year's end.

The Senate voted again today on bills to reopen the government, but both a Democratic and Republican version failed to get the 60 votes needed to end debate. That's the sixth time the Senate has tried to end the shutdown.

Meanwhile, here in Las Vegas, Democratic Congresswoman Susie Lee said she's got a bill to extend tax credits for just one year while both sides work out their differences.

"We've got to work across the aisle, we have to come to a compromise. Let's give ourselves a year, you know, we're going to be up against a wall a year from now. Let's extend these, let's work for a year, get this figured out and come with a solution," Lee said.

In the meantime, people like Las Vegas local Eve Eriksson are watching the situation warily. Eriksson's daughter Evelyn is autistic but has recently been showing progress with health care paid for by the government benefits at the heart of the shutdown debate. I asked her what she'd say to leaders in Washington about her situation.

"What I want to say, I guess, like you asked, to all the politicians in Washington is to play ball with each other. This is serious stuff. This isn't about memes. This is about real-life people," Eriksson said.

Meanwhile, in Washington, Senate Majority Leader John Thune says Republicans are open to a vote on extending health care tax credits but insists that the government must be reopened before that could happen.

