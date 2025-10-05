Government shutdown entering sixth day as Republicans and Democrats remain at an impasse

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican and Democratic lawmakers at an impasse on reopening the federal government provided few public signs Sunday of meaningful negotiations taking place to end what is about to be a six-day shutdown — with President Donald Trump saying that layoffs are occurring.

Asked on Sunday night when federal workers would be fired as he has threatened to do, Trump told reporters: "It's taking place right now and it's all because of the Democrats."

"The Democrats are causing the loss of a lot of jobs," Trump added, declining to answer a question about which agencies are subject to the cuts.

The possibility of layoffs would escalate an already tense situation in which Washington lawmakers have struggled to find common ground and build mutual trust. Leaders in both parties are betting that public sentiment has swung their way, putting pressure on the other side to cave.

Democrats are insisting on renewing subsidies to cover health insurance costs for millions of households, while Trump wants to preserve existing spending levels as he believes that Democrats will have to cave because of the jobs and federal projects being put at risk.

The squabble comes at a moment of troubling economic uncertainty. While the U.S. economy has continued to grow this year, hiring has slowed and inflation remains elevated as Trump's import taxes have created a series of disruptions for businesses and hurt confidence in his leadership. At the same time, there is a recognition that the nearly $2 trillion annual budget deficit is financially unsustainable.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, among those appearing on the Sunday news shows, said there have been no talks with Republican leaders since their White House meeting last Monday.

"And, unfortunately, since that point in time, Republicans, including Donald Trump, have gone radio silent," Jeffries said. "And what we've seen is negotiation through deepfake videos, the House canceling votes, and of course President Trump spending yesterday on the golf course. That's not responsible behavior."

The Trump administration sees the shutdown as an opening to wield greater power over the budget, with multiple officials saying they will save money as workers are furloughed by imposing permanent job cuts on thousands of government workers, a tactic that has never been used before.

Even though it would be Trump's choice to cut jobs, he believes he can put the blame on the Democrats because of the shutdown.

"It's up to them," Trump told reporters on Sunday morning before boarding the presidential helicopter to celebrate the Navy's 250th anniversary in Norfolk, Virginia.

While Trump rose to fame on the TV show "The Apprentice" with its catchphrase of "You're fired," Republicans on Sunday claimed that the administration would take no pleasure in letting go of federal workers, even though the administration had also put funding on hold for infrastructure and energy projects in Democratic areas without clear signs of remorse.

"We haven't seen the details yet about what's happening" with layoffs, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday morning on NBC. "But it is a regrettable situation that the president does not want."

Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, also said the administration would prefer to avoid the layoffs.

"We want the Democrats to come forward and to make a deal that's a clean, continuing resolution that gives us seven more weeks to talk about these things," Hassett said on CNN. "But the bottom line is that with Republicans in control, the Republicans have a lot more power over the outcome than the Democrats."

Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California defended his party's stance on the shutdown, saying on NBC that the possible increase in health care costs for "millions of Americans" would make insurance unaffordable in what he called a "crisis."

But Schiff also noted that the Trump administration has stopped congressionally approved spending from being used. That essentially undermines the value of Democrats trying to seek compromises on the budget since the administration could block the spending of money from any deal. The Trump administration sent Congress roughly $4.9 billion in " pocket rescissions " on foreign aid, a process that meant the spending was withheld without time for Congress to weigh in before the previous fiscal year ended last month.

"We need both to address the health care crisis and we need some written assurance in the law — I won't take a promise — that they're not going to renege on any deal we make," Schiff said.

The television appearances indicated that Democrats and Republicans are busy talking, deploying internet memes against each other that have raised concerns about whether it's possible to negotiate in good faith.

Vice President JD Vance said a video putting Jeffries in a sombrero and thick mustache was simply a joke, even though it came across as mocking people of Mexican descent as Republicans insist that the Democratic demands would lead to health care spending on immigrants in the country illegally, a claim that Democrats dispute.

Immigrants in the U.S. illegally are not eligible for any federal health care programs, including insurance provided through the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid. Still, hospitals do receive Medicaid reimbursements for emergency care that they are obligated to provide to people who meet other Medicaid eligibility requirements but do not have an eligible immigration status.

The challenge, however, is that the two parties do not appear to be having productive conversations with each other in private, even as Republicans insist they are in conversation with their Democratic colleagues.

On Friday, a Senate vote to advance a Republican bill that would reopen the government failed to notch the necessary 60 votes to end a filibuster. Johnson said the House would close for legislative business next week, a strategy that could obligate the Senate to work with the government funding bill that was passed by House Republicans.

"Johnson's not serious about this," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on CBS. "He sent all his congressmen home last week and home this week. How are you going to negotiate?"

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Sunday that the shutdown on discretionary spending, the furloughing of federal workers and requirements that other federal employees work without pay will go on so long as Democrats vote no.

"They'll get another chance on Monday to vote again," Thune said on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures."

"And I'm hoping that some of them have a change of heart," he said.

Jeffries, Johnson and Schiff appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press," Hassett was on CNN's "State of the Union," Schumer was on CBS's "Face the Nation" and Thune was on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures."

