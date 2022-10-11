Gov. Sisolak names Llyod Diedrichsen Elementary School staff member teacher of the year

Kindergarten teacher Mrs. Connie Hall was named 2023 Nevada Teacher of the Year on Tuesday.

The announcement was made by Gov. Steve Sisolak and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert at a surprise classroom celebration.

According to a release, Hall was named the 2019 Certified Employee of the Year by Washoe County School District in recognition of the high expectations she maintains for herself and her students as well as her success in creating a welcoming and culturally responsive classroom environment for all children and adults.

Hall was chosen from four other finalists after a “rigorous” application and interview process. Hall is set to represent the Silver State in the National Teacher of the Year competition as the 2023 Nevada Teacher of the Year.