Gov. Sisolak hopes Nevada legislature passes bill to upgrade DETR system

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Today, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued the following statement in regards to Assembly Bill 484 , which would allocate federal money to the Employment Security Division of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) for an upgrade to the unemployment insurance system.

“Throughout the pandemic, the employees at Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) have worked to connect eligible Nevadans to their benefits amidst historic claim levels and an unprecedented strain on the antiquated unemployment insurance (UI) system. That’s why during my State of the State address and in the Every Nevadan Recovery Framework , I made it a top priority to modernize DETR'S UI system so our State has the proper tools to get benefits out the door quickly and detect and prevent fraud.

Assembly Bill 484 would utilize eligible federal dollars to help give DETR the system they need to properly serve Nevadans during the good times and the hardest times. I look forward to the passage of this critical legislation that will create a more resilient Nevada for our residents and I thank the Legislature for their partnership in bringing this vision to life.”

