Gov. Sisolak ends Declaration of Emergency related to COVID-19

Posted at 5:06 PM, May 19, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday, Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a proclamation officially ending the Declaration of Emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, we are turning the page on the State of Emergency caused by COVID-19 and are laser focused on ensuring our recovery from the public health, fiscal and economy crisis serves the needs of Nevada’s families,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “I am proud of the way we came together as the Battle Born State to respond to this virus and to protect lives and livelihoods. COVID-19 is still with us, and we can all still take steps to protect ourselves from the virus, but now is the time to end this State of Emergency.”

The signed proclamation takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on May 20.

READ: Proclamation ending Declaration of Emergency

