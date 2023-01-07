Gov. Joe Lombardo signs first two executive orders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday, Governor Joe Lombardo issued his first two executive orders.
Gov. Lombardo abolished and canceled COVID rules made by the previous administration and urged state officials to address state worker gaps.
The original announcement made on Twitter can be seen below.
Today, I signed my first 2 executive orders.
1. I repealed and rescinded the COVID mandates from the previous administration.
2. I called on state leadership to address state workforce vacancies and get state workers back to in person, normal office operations by July 1. pic.twitter.com/eAPeY5HH2f
— Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) January 7, 2023