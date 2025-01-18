Google Fiber is coming to Las Vegas, more high-speed options for residents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Big news for internet users in the valley Friday— Google Fiber is officially coming to Las Vegas.

For many locals, Cox has been the primary provider for years, but now, there's a new option on the way.

I talked to Will Novak with G-Fiber to find out how it works.

Google Fiber is bringing its high-speed fiber-optic internet to homes and businesses, offering a much-needed alternative for valley residents.

Plans start a $70 a month for one gigabit.

The service promises no data caps, equipment feed or long-term contracts— aiming to simplify and enhance internet access for locals.

"This new fiber technology actually has beams of light, like like lasers that go through it, and it can bring the Internet to your house or your business at just unbelievable speeds," Novak said.

Construction is already underway and some neighborhoods will have access by the end of the year. Google Fiber plans to expand across the valley over the next five years including underserved areas.

To find out how you can get this service, you can head to this link for more information.