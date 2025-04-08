Goodwill of Southern Nevada grand opening for Craig Road location set for April 11

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The opening for the valley's newest Goodwill retail location is set for this week.

On Friday, April 11, Goodwill of Southern Nevada welcomes their Craig Ranch at Revere location into the fold of retail stores. They will have a grand opening celebration for eager shoppers from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Doors open to shop at 9 a.m. The store is located at 755 W Craig Road, North Las Vegas, Nevada 89032.

Goodwill of Southern Nevada Goodwill of Southern Nevada opens their Craig Road location on April 11, 2025.

This location marks the 18th retail location for Goodwill in the Las Vegas Valley. In addition to shopping on day one, you can also bring in your donations. They are accepting donations of clothing, housewares, electronics and other gently used items.

Goodwill said the first 200 customers will receive a $5 gift card and a Goodwill of Southern Nevada 50th Anniversary reusable bag.

