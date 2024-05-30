Goodwill of Southern Nevada expands training academy with new medical lab and classrooms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada’s Training Academy is adding a new medical lab and additional classrooms at its headquarters. With this expansion, the academy will serve more medical students and stagehand operators interested in learning new skills.

Goodwill is celebrating the expansion with an open house on Thursday. The new facilities will include three classrooms and a bay with five additional clinical beds that simulate a clinical setting. The training academy offers the Medical Assistant Training Program, the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Training Program, and the Stagehand Training Program.

Bryan Stewart, vice president of marketing & communications at Goodwill of Southern Nevada, says the accelerated Healthcare Assistant Program aims to alleviate Southern Nevada's severe healthcare worker shortage.

“We are building more space because our Medical Assistant and Certified Nursing Assistant programs cannot keep up with demand. We know the industry needs more workers, and we’re seeing a lot of people interested in these programs who have no prior experience in healthcare but see a pathway to a thriving career,” Stewart said.

For more information, visitGoodwill of Southern Nevada.