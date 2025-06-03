Good Morning, Las Vegas: Wrapping up the legislative session, ex-owner of Alpine Motel apartments in court

KTNV — Before you head out the door and get your day started, we wanted to let you know about a case we'll be in court for this morning. We also wanted to wrap up what bills made it through this year's legislative session.

The chance of a thundershower in Las Vegas is 30% today, mainly in the early-to-mid afternoon. The chance for spotty downpours lingers at 20% late tonight and tomorrow morning, then climbs to 40% tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Any storm could contain lightning, gusty winds, brief downpours, and possibly some small hail.

We'll begin in the 70s at sunrise with sunshine. Highs return to the mid 90s as humidity lingers today.

'Reba's Law' makes it through Nevada Legislature before midnight deadline

Breaking overnight, Nevada lawmakers have passed Reba's Law, increasing penalties for animal cruelty and torture.

The bill squeezed through the state Senate with just over an hour to spare before the legislative session ended. Last night's vote was split with 14 in favor and 7 against and comes as another dog's death over the weekend renewed focus on Nevada's animal cruelty laws.

HAPPENING TODAY: Ex-owner of Vegas apartment where 6 died in fire faces sentencing

The former owner of the Alpine Motel Apartments is scheduled to learn his fate today, more than five years after the deadliest residential fire in Las Vegas history killed six people, injured 13 and left more than 50 displaced.

The December 2019 fire started when someone used their stove for heat inside the downtown Las Vegas complex located near 9th and Ogden.

Investigators say a bolted rear door and a malfunctioning fire alarm likely contributed to the high death toll.

Adolfo Orozco-Garcia originally faced 27 charges, but in January, he agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors on two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of wanton disregard of safety.

Wrapping up the 2025 Nevada Legislative Session

The Nevada Legislature has wrapped up its 2025 session, but some high-profile bills didn't make the cut. Senior Political Reporter Steve Sebelius was in Carson City for the end of the session and reports from the state capital.

The 95 northbound near downtown is still really slow, so give yourself 5-10 extra minutes in your commute