Good Morning, Las Vegas: Workplace heat regulation enforcement begins, VGK looks to take back series lead

KTNV — Before you get your day started, we wanted to let you know that some new OSHA regulations regarding heat protection are set to take effect today, after we reported on the lack of them during last year's record-breaking summer.

We're also looking ahead to tonight's Golden Knights game, where they are looking to retake the series lead.

New today: Nevada OSHA begins heat regulation enforcement

Spring is here, and summer is approaching with rising temperatures in tow.

Efforts to keep Nevada workers safe from heat-related illnesses will go one step further as Nevada OSHA rolls out new heat safety rules to protect workers on the job, starting today.

If a business has 10 or more employees, it's now required to step up, identify heat risks, and put plans in place.

We're talking water, rest breaks, shade or cooling areas, and proper training to recognize signs of heat-related illness.

It's the first time Nevada has enforced statewide heat protection rules for workers.

We talked to you about your thoughts on these new regulations when they were first announced back in November.

What new Nevada OSHA heat regulations mean for local businesses and workers

Happening tonight: Golden Knights look to take back series lead in Tuesday's pivotal Game 5 vs Wild

The Vegas Golden Knights are returning to home ice with their 1st round series against the Minnesota Wild tied at two wins apiece.

While the overtime win in Minnesota was followed by an emotional celebration on the ice, the team is moving forward and is solely locked in on winning Game 5.

Golden Knights look to take back series lead in Tuesday's pivotal Game 5 vs Wild

Today marks 100 days since President Donald Trump's inauguration

With tariffs, deportations, and economic policies making headlines, we wanted to know how Nevadans feel about his performance so far.

Tricia Kean went to downtown Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas to ask locals to grade the president.

We asked you to grade President Trump after his first 100 days in office

Today starts in the upper 50s and 60s with sunshine and light breezes at 5-10 mph. Mostly sunny conditions this afternoon come alongside northeast breezes at 10-15 mph and highs in the low 80s.

Highs in the mid-80s on Wednesday and Thursday climb to the upper 80s on Friday and the mid-80s on Saturday.

Warm Stretch Ahead

We aren't seeing any issues with crashes, congestion or construction at this hour, so normal time for your drive to work, school or wherever you need to get this morning.