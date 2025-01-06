Good Morning, Las Vegas: Windy weather ahead, students return from winter break and more

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

Our high temperatures will push into the low 60s in the afternoon hours - a few degrees above average for Monday

The main weather story will really be the wind with northerly wind speeds picking up early Tuesday. By the afternoon we'll see speeds upwards of 25mph in Las Vegas. A High Wind Warning has been issued for the Colorado River Valley and we'll see gusts of 45-60mph in this area.

Windy Tuesday Through Thursday

In Henderson, work begins at the intersection of Via Inspirada and Bicentennial Parkway. Lanes will be reduced, and work is expected to be finished this summer.

Road work continuing throughout Henderson

As a general reminder to drivers in the valley heading out this morning, students in the Clark County School District return from winter break, meaning a lot more people will be on the roads early today than have been over the past two weeks. Be aware of any children crossing in your neighborhoods and stop for school buses picking up or dropping off students.

Henderson Police investigate body matching description of missing 17-year-old girl

Henderson Police are investigating reports of a dead woman in the desert area near Desert Sunflower Circle and Spanish Needle Street on Sunday morning.

The body matches the description of Jennaleah "Jenna" Hin, the missing 17-year-old girl, according to Henderson Police.

Henderson police say the Clark County Coroner's Office still needs to confirm the identity of the person whose body was found. They do not believe there was foul play.

Las Vegas World War II veteran to be honored by French government

This afternoon, a representative of the French government will award the French Legion of Honor in the rank of Knight to 102-year-old WW II, U.S. Army Private First Class, Onofrio Zicari of Las Vegas for his actions in France during the war.

Private First Class Onofrio Zicari, known by his friends as “No No”, entered battle on D-Day, June 6, 1944, where he received shrapnel wounds in his knee and shoulder when going ashore on Omaha Beach.

Zicari returned to Normandy for the 75th and 80th anniversaries of D-Day. He was featured on National News when he visited the U.S. cemetery grave site in Normandy, France of his friend Donald Simmons who was killed in the June 6th D-Day assault.

Onofrio Zicari has been a resident of Las Vegas, Nevada for 30 years.

Las Vegas WWII vet returns to Normandy for 75th D-Day anniversary

ICYMI: LA Chargers beat Las Vegas Raiders 34-20

The Chargers secured that No. 5 seed with a 34-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The Chargers closed the regular season with a three-game winning streak under first-year coach Jim Harbaugh and will visit the fourth-seeded Houston Texans on Saturday.

Las Vegas, which had won back-to-back games, finished 4-13 with coach Antonio Pierce on the hot seat. Pierce twice said “no comment” when asked about his future.