Henderson Police investigate dead body matching description of missing 17-year-old girl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson Police are investigating reports of a dead woman in the desert area near Desert Sunflower Circle and Spanish Needle Street on Sunday morning.

The body matches the description of Jennaleah "Jenna" Hin, the missing 17-year-old girl, according to Henderson Police.

READ MORE: Search underway for missing 17-year-old girl last seen leaving home in Henderson

Local News Search underway for missing 17-year-old girl last seen leaving Henderson home Alyssa Roberts

Police say there appears to be no signs of foul play.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.