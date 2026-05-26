Good Morning, Las Vegas: Wind Advisory today, 100 Deadliest Days on our roadways underway

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We will get right into it with the weather. While some parts of the valley saw the beginnings last night, gusts are in store for today. We will be under a Wind Advisory today, and Meteorologist Justin Bruce breaks down what that means for us not only today but through the rest of the week.

Weather alert: Wind Advisory ahead today

A Wind Advisory goes into effect for Clark County at 10 a.m. Wind gusts range from 35 to 45 miles per hour across the Las Vegas Valley.

You should prepare for blowing dust and strong crosswinds.

Up on Mt. Charleston, NV Energy might proactively shut off power to prevent wildfires.

The company says a shutoff is highly likely for Angel Peak and Kyle Canyon starting at noon today and lasting through tomorrow morning.

The same system will cool temperatures down.

Highs will drop 10º tomorrow.

Wind Advisory Today and Tonight, Not as Hot

Continuing coverage: 100 Deadliest Days on our roadways now underway

The 100 Deadliest Days are here. That's the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day historically considered the most dangerous time on our roads.

With school out and families taking time off for vacations, more people will be on valley roadways that have already seen dozens of fatalities so far this year.

Anyssa Bohanan reports from Downtown Las Vegas where a crash over the weekend left one person dead and two others with life-threatening injuries:

Continuing coverage: 100 Deadliest Days on our roadways now underway

Ahead today: LMVPD giving update on new area command in east valley

Sheriff Kevin McMahill will be joined by County Commissioner Tick Segerblom for an update on the build-out of the Hollywood Area Command today at 9 a.m.

The facility broke ground in March 2025 and was developed to address significant population growth in the east valley.

Back in February, Sheriff McMahill talked about how, while the valley is seeing a drop in violent crime, traffic deaths remain a major concern: