Good Morning, Las Vegas: Wind advisory continues, UNLV sex assault suspect appears in court

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We finally made it to Friday, and we are going to get right into the weather because it is a blustery start to the day.

Our Wind Advisory continues through this morning, with sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Many of us are waking up to debris across our yards and roadways, so please use caution as you head out the door this morning, holding onto that steering wheel a little tighter as you get to where you are going.

Weather forecast for April 17, 2026

Continuing coverage: Suspect in UNLV sexual assault set to appear in court today

The suspect in a violent attack at a UNLV student housing complex is due before a judge this morning.

Police arrested 36-year-old Jordan Grady late Wednesday night.

Investigators say he assaulted a student at knifepoint inside an apartment at the Legacy Complex.

Grady is now facing several charges, including six counts of sexual assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

University police say they are working with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to support the victim.

Grady remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Alyssa Bethencourt breaks down what we know about the investigation so far:

Suspect in custody after UNLV student assaulted 'at knifepoint' in campus housing complex

New this morning: City of Las Vegas looking to build new ice rink in Northwest Valley

The Northwest Valley could soon be home to Las Vegas' newest ice rink.

It's an idea proposed by the City of Las Vegas early last month, and comes as hockey's popularity has skyrocketed in the valley — especially among kids — after the Vegas Golden Knights came to town a decade ago.

As Channel 13's Northwest Las Vegas reporter, Guy Tannenbaum wanted to see what Northwest locals thought about the proposal.

City of Las Vegas looking to build new ice rink in Northwest Valley

Listening to locals: Service workers split on the results of No Tax on Tips

President Donald Trump stayed in Southern Nevada overnight after he met with local workers on Thursday to discuss his new tax bill.

The president says the measure eliminates taxes on tips, overitme and social security.

But some are pushing back against the legislation.

They argue the tax cuts fall short because they are capped at $25,000 and are not permanent.

Shellye Leggett spoke to Las Vegas service workers at a local protest highlighting the economic strain many of us are facing: