Good Morning, Las Vegas: What to know ahead of your New Year's Eve celebrations

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

Happy New Year's Eve. Our Good Morning Las Vegas team has everything you need to know as we get ready to say goodbye to 2025 and hello to 2026.

If your plans involve heading to the Strip or Fremont Street, Hailey Gravitt will help you get around the road closures and share some important safety reminders.

Anyssa Bohanan breaks down some new state laws that will take effect in the new year.

But first, we want to get right to the weather because all eyes will be on the skies for more than one reason tonight.

We have climbing chances of rain as the afternoon goes on, meaning we could see some light rain today.

Some breaks are expected, so we are hoping that any of your New Year's Eve celebrations aren't washed out.

More than 300,000 people are expected to celebrate New Year's Eve on the Las Vegas Strip and the Fremont Street Experience.

Road closures begin at 5:30 p.m. with Interstate 15 off-ramps at Flamingo, Harmon and Tropicana shutting down.

Las Vegas Boulevard will close from Spring Mountain to Reno at 6:30 p.m.

While the fireworks and fun take center stage, members of law enforcement have worked all year planning and preparing to keep us safe as Las Vegas hosts one of the most popular New Year's Eve destinations in the world.

Hailey Gravitt reports from the Las Vegas Strip to tell us what we need to know about tonight to make sure it's a safe one.

A new year means new laws, and here at Channel 13, we want to help keep you informed because we know the decisions made in Carson City have a direct impact here in Southern Nevada.

Starting tomorrow, several bills that were passed earlier this year will officially go into effect.

Anyssa Bohanan breaks down some of the changes going into effect.

Consumer Alert: Best items to buy ahead of 2026

As we get ready to wrap up 2025, a lot of people are already thinking ahead to next year, especially when it comes to spending.

Some experts say waiting could mean paying more once the calendar flips.

Shakeria Hawkins explains what's driving those decisions and which items may be worth putting higher on your shopping list.