Good Morning, Las Vegas: Wetlands Park fire continues to burn, what that means for air quality today

We have the latest on the fire at Clark County Wetlands Park, which continues to burn overnight and into this morning.

We also want to let you know how this fire could affect our air quality today.

Continuing this morning: Wetlands Park brush fire burns overnight

The Clark County Fire Department continues to respond to a brush fire in the Wetlands Park area. So far, it has burned over 100 acres.

Local departments are monitoring fire conditions to protect nearby structures and people, and state and federal agencies are focusing on the brush fire.

County officials said the public should avoid the area, including the W.B. Bennett RC Airfield, while crews work to contain the fire.

Shakeria Hawkins is there this morning to bring us the latest:

Shakeria Hawkins reports live from the Wetlands Park fire still burning this morning

Happening today: Man accusing Las Vegas City Marshals of wrongful arrest appearing in court

A key hearing takes place today in the case of an Ohio Journalist facing charges after what he says was an illegal traffic stop by Las Vegas city marshals.

Derek Myers will appear in court his morning to face one count of driving under the influence, one count of reckless driving, and one count of no proof of insurance.

According to an arrest report, city marshals claim Myers was speeding, following too closely, and driving on the shoulder. Officers also claim Myers failed several field sobriety tests.

Today's hearing could reveal critical toxicology results that both sides have disputed.

We've been following this story since breaking it in March. Here's the latest in the developments:

Man accusing Las Vegas City Marshals of wrongful arrest now faces DUI charges

Starting tonight: Lane closures coming to western section of 215

Drivers in Summerlin and the northwest valley need to plan for major overnight closures on the 215 Beltway tonight.

The Beltway will shut down between Far Hills Avenue and Summerlin Parkway for two nights. Northbound lanes close Wednesday at 8 p.m. and will stay closed until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Then, the southbound lanes will close on Thursday at 8 p.m. and remain closed until 5 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the closures are necessary so crews can set bridge supports for the Summerlin Parkway bridge widening.

Detours will be in place, but expect delays if you're traveling in the area.

Guy Tannenbaum broke down everything you need to know about the Summerlin Parkway interchange project.

A deeper look into the 215 & Summerlin Parkway Interchange project starting in February

Lots of sunshine over the next few days. Heat continues to ramp up slowly over the work week with a return to triple digits today. We'll continue to climb through the weekend with a possible 110 degrees next Monday.

Wildfire smoke is continuing to push into the Las Vegas valley with some reduced air quality, taking us to a "moderate level" meaning sensitive individuals should use precaution outdoors.

Weather forecast for June 25, 2025

We are seeing some surface crashes this morning, but we don't anticipate them affecting the morning rush hour traffic. Otherwise, roadways are looking good on this Wednesday morning.