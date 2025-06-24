How to plan your routes as the 215 Beltway sees overnight closures from June 25-26

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's good news and bad news for those that use the 215 Beltway between Far Hills Avenue and Summerlin Parkway, according to Clark County.

The bad news: Overnight and nightly closures are coming to the area as part of the CC-215/Summerlin Parkway Interchange Project.

The good news: These closures will help widen the Summerlin Parkway bridge.

Here's what the county wants you to know to help plan your routes ahead of these closures.

Northbound closures | 8 p.m. on June 25 - 5 a.m. on June 26

"During this time, all mainline lanes on the CC-215 southbound will be closed between Far Hills avenue and Summerlin Parkway. Northbound traffic will be detoured to the Summerlin Parkway offramp and then back onto the CC-215 mainline north of the Summerlin Parkway interchange," according to Clark County.

Clark County

Southbound closures | 8 p.m. on June 26 - 5 a.m. on June 27

"All mainline lanes on CC-215 southbound will be closed between Summerlin Parkway and Far Hills Avenue. The detour for southbound traffic will be to exit at Summerlin Parkway and head east on Summerlin Parkway to Anasazi Drive. Motorists will then take Anasazi Drive south to Far Hills Avenue and go west on Far Hills Avenue back to CC-215," said Clark County.

Clark County

As roadwork schedules are not set in stone, Clark County encourages drivers to check navigation apps for real-time information to better guide their routes. Click here for information about the CC-215/Summerlin Parkway Interchange Project.