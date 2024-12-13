Good Morning, Las Vegas: Weekend closure on the 215, Knights defeat Jets on the road and more

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

What's the weather for today?

We'll see more sun on Friday than we have in previous days. We might see some spotty showers on Saturday, but we'll return to mostly sunny on Sunday.

Calm and Chilly Today

Any traffic issues to worry about?

We're seeing a police presence on Charleston Boulevard in the area of the I-15 on-ramps. Use an alternate route traveling in the area.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a section of the 215 will be closed between Flamingo and Tropicana, so avoid the area until Monday.

Looking ahead of part of the 215 closing this weekend

The top stories you need to know about this morning

CCSD agrees to pay mandatory compliance monitor $60K

The Clark County School District Board Trustees approved the compliance monitor assigned to them by the Nevada Department of Education during Thursday's meeting.

In a unanimous vote, trustees approved the appointment of Yolanda King of King Strategies LLC.

The compliance monitor has become a requirement for CCSD by the state superintendent after the district was deemed "non-compliant" with state law following a number of budget issues.

The compliance monitor can now attend any meetings related to the reorganization and operation of the district. That includes any board meetings or meetings of any executive or cabinet member, principal or any interested stakeholders.

CCSD agrees to pay mandatory compliance monitor $60K

Navigating the car-buying process: Tips for Nevada drivers to avoid costly mistakes

Buying or leasing a car is one of the biggest financial decisions many of us will make, but it can also be one of the most stressful.

From understanding vehicle features to navigating financing options and knowing your rights as a consumer, the process can feel like maneuvering through a vehicular minefield.

Navigating the car-buying process: Tips for Nevada drivers to avoid costly mistakes

ICYMI: Ivan Barbashev scores in overtime to lift the Golden Knights past the Jets, 3-2

Ivan Barbashev scored at 3:47 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Coming off a five-day break, the Golden Knights had fresh legs, outshooting the Jets 36-20. They will stay in Canada to take on the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.