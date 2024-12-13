Navigating the car-buying process: Tips for Nevada drivers to avoid costly mistakes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Buying or leasing a car is one of the biggest financial decisions many of us will make, but it can also be one of the most stressful.

From understanding vehicle features to navigating financing options and knowing your rights as a consumer, the process can feel like maneuvering through a vehicular minefield.

Being prepared and informed is key before getting behind the wheel. One local car shopper, Firas Shihady, learned this firsthand.

Shihady recently purchased a Kia K5 GT-Line but quickly realized it was missing one of his must-haves: a sunroof.

“I thought it was something I could get over. I thought it wasn’t important, but I figured if I’m paying more, then I’m going to get what I want,” Shihady said.

Worried that his request for an upgrade might be denied, Shihady returned to Jim Marsh Kia. To his relief, the dealership worked with him to exchange the car for a model better suited to his needs.

“I’m very grateful that they helped me out,” Shihady shared. “With previous experiences, dealerships are very stringent after you’ve signed the papers. That’s why I was a little nervous to call.”

Attia Mansour, the general manager of Jim Marsh Kia, explained that Shihady was fortunate, as most dealerships enforce strict contracts once the deal is finalized. That’s why he advises buyers to do their homework before purchasing.

“Don’t be in a hurry,” Mansour said. “Don’t let yourself be pressured into purchasing a vehicle. And don’t be embarrassed to ask questions—that’s the salesperson’s job.”

Mansour also shared tips for saving money and making smart decisions, emphasizing the importance of credit readiness.

“Shop around and get the best price possible,” Mansour said.

“Also, make sure your credit score is in good shape before you purchase. Something as simple as paying off a $300 credit card balance can improve your score and lower your interest rate.”

A lower interest rate means lower monthly payments. Mansour noted that many consumers are not clear about what they want before signing the dotted line.

“Sometimes their spouse didn’t like the color, the way it drives, or it’s too small or too big, or the gas mileage isn’t what they expected,” he said.

Experts agree that it’s essential to ask questions, carefully review the contract, and ensure the car meets your needs before making a purchase. That’s because, in Nevada, once you take possession of the car, it’s yours.

“There is no three-day ride rescission, so you have to be careful,” Mansour warned.

In Nevada, the three-day right to rescission, which applies to door-to-door sales over $25, does not extend to car sales.

While federal law provides a three-day right to cancel certain finance agreements, it does not apply to the underlying sale of the vehicle itself.

To avoid costly mistakes, buyers should take their time, ask plenty of questions, and fully understand their financing and purchase agreements before driving off the lot.