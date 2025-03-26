Good Morning, Las Vegas: We could hit 90 degrees for the first time this year

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

It's a little early, but Las Vegas temperatures could soon reach 90 degrees for the first time this year.

Temperatures warmed up quite a bit this week, with highs in the 80s on Monday and Tuesday. Channel 13 meteorologists project we'll see near-record temperatures again on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day this year, with the potential for a high of 90 degrees. That would be three degrees shy of the record temperature for March 26, which was 93 degrees in 2022. It would also be the first time we've reached 90 degrees since October.

Near 90° Today

Roadways are mostly clear at the time of this report. There are a few surface crashes to watch out for on your morning commute, but no major events to report.

Traffic outlook for March 26, 2025

Happening today: UNLV introduces new basketball coach

Josh Pastner has been hired as the new head coach for the UNLV men’s basketball program, Director of Athletics Erick Harper recently announced.

UNLV will introduce Pastner to the Las Vegas community on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Thomas & Mack Center’s Strip View Pavilion.

Pastner replaces Kevin Kruger, who was fired from the position on March 15 after four seasons with UNLV.

Runnin' Rebels have a new head coach, Josh Pastner

Muslim leaders break bread with LVMDP during Night of Power

The Las Vegas Police Department and area Muslim leaders came together at Metro's headquarters to observe the sacred Night of Power, one of the most venerated nights of the Islamic calendar.

Muslim community members gathered to pray, break their fast, and share a meal with officers.

Muslim leaders break bread with LVMDP during Night of Power

ICYMI: Eichel's hat trick leads Golden Knights over Wild 5-1

Jack Eichel scored three goals for his fifth career hat trick as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild 5-1.

Brett Howden and Tanner Pearson also scored, and Noah Hanifin and Mark Stone each had two assists for Vegas.

Adin Hill made 23 saves for the Pacific Division leaders, who won their fourth straight.

Up next, the Golden Knights visit Chicago on Friday.