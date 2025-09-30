Good Morning, Las Vegas: Ward 2 councilperson swearing in today, government shutdown looms

KTNV — Ward 2 will have new representation on the Las Vegas City Council today. We're also keeping an eye on the looming federal government shutdown.

How a local nonprofit is helping to break cycle of homelessness

Here in Southern Nevada, the number of people experiencing homelessness increased from 2022 to 2024. That's according to the Southern Nevada Homeless Continuum of Care, and based on the most recent point-in-time count, 19% were families with children.

Anyssa Bohanan reports this morning in east Las Vegas with more on how local organizations are helping those families break that cycle of homelessness.

Happening today: New Ward 2 councilperson to be sworn in

If you live in Ward 2 in the City of Las Vegas, today you'll officially have a new representative on the City Council. Kara Kelley will be sworn in this morning.

She'll finish out Victoria Seaman's term after she left for a job with the Department of Health and Human Services. Council decided to appoint someone to fill her seat rather than holding an expensive special election.

Kara Kelley, the former CEO of the Vegas Chamber, was chosen from 57 applicants. She says her priorities are getting a handle on the city budget, addressing homelessness, and removing obstacles for small business owners, a group she's long advocated for since her days with the Chamber.

She'll serve until at least June or December 2026, depending on how the primary and general elections go.

Continuing coverage: Republicans, Democrats clash over healthcare subsidies as government shutdown looms

As a midnight Tuesday deadline for a total government shutdown looms, Republicans and Democrats are still far apart on reaching an agreement that would keep the doors open.

VIDEO: Steve Sebelius reports the latest on the looming government shutdown

High temperatures return to the upper 80s Wednesday with lighter breezes at 10-15 mph and sunshine.

Thursday is near 90°, which is a little above-average for early October.

Highs trend back to the mid 80s for the weekend.

Nighttime and early morning temperatures during this period will be pleasant, in the mid-and-upper 60s.

Breezy Today, Mild This Week

Freeways are looking good this morning, but we do see a couple of surface street crashes. One is on eastbound Craig Road near Lamb, and we're seeing another on Sahara near Ft. Apache.

If you have to travel through either of these areas during your morning commute, allow some extra time.