Good Morning, Las Vegas: VGK open house continues today, Summerlin South continues LLWS run

It's a good day to be a sports fan in Las Vegas. The Vegas Golden Knights' 25-hour open house continues today at T-Mobile Arena, and the Summerlin South All Stars hope to continue their success in the Little League World Series when they take on Washington state today.

Only in Las Vegas can you stretch a day into 25 hours, and of course, our Vegas Golden Knights are making the most of every single minute.

The team is in the middle of its 25-hour Open House at T-Mobile Arena, where fans are already starting to celebrate for the upcoming season.

Fans have been snapping selfies, touring the locker room and soaking up all things VGK even in the middle of the night.

Hailey Gravitt is there with a look at the fun.

Happening today: Summerlin South team looks to continue success in Little League World Series

The Summerlin South All Stars are looking to continue their winning ways at the Little League World Series.

They dominated their opening game with a 16-1 victory over Illinois, and the players now find themselves just five wins away from the world title.

The team takes the field today against Washington state. First pitch is scheduled for noon on ESPN.

Nick Walters has a recap of how the team performed in their first game of the series.

Is the Medication-Assisted Treatment program working in Clark County? Here's what we've learned

A new program aims to break the cycle of incarceration and addiction in Clark County.

New this morning, we're getting a look at the preliminary results and they appear to be promising.

The Medication-Assisted Treatment, or MAT, program began in February of last year at the Clark County Detention Center.

It starts in jail, offering struggling inmates access to substance use treatments. After they're released, they're connected to the nonprofit Vegas Stronger, which offers continued treatment and wraparound services like mental health support.

Anjali Patel interviewed Fred Haas last year with Metro's detention services division about the program, and he said it's that follow-up after they're released that makes all the difference.

We'll have cooler temperatures and higher humidity, with a slight chance of showers and storms by the afternoon hours. We're looking at a high of 102 degrees.

The slight chance continues on Saturday, but moves to sunny and dry on Sunday.

A couple of construction-related spots we are watching, including the 215 eastbound near Green Valley Parkway, but aside from that, nothing to really slow you down on the freeways this morning.