Good Morning, Las Vegas: Travel tips as holiday rush continues, looking at New Year's rain chances

While some might be back to work today, many are still off and thus traveling for the holiday. For those trying to get around, we have some travel tips for drivers and fliers to make sure you get where you are going on time.

We're also looking at our rain chances, and we might be expecting a rainy end to 2025.

Justin Bruce breaks down our forecast for the last few days of the year:

Weather forecast for Dec. 29, 2025

Holiday travel rush not over yet in Las Vegas

The post-Christmas travel rush is here, and it's hitting the roads and the airports.

Drivers are trying to dodge traffic, and fliers should expect full parking lots and busy terminals as travelers head to or from Las Vegas.

Guy Tannenbaum breaks down holiday travel tips for the remainder of 2025:

Holiday travel rush not over yet in Las Vegas with America's Party on the horizon

Gunman at large after fatal shooting near Desert Inn Road & Maryland Parkway

Police are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon.

Officers found a man shot to death inside a car on Sierra Vista Drive near Desert Inn and Maryland Parkway. Investigators say the victim got into an argument with several people before one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Police are looking for a group of three to four suspects who left the scene together. Investigators were not able to provide any descriptions of those suspects.

Police: Gunman at large after fatal shooting in south-central Las Vegas

In National News: Trump and Netanyahu to meet at a crucial moment for the US-backed Gaza ceasefire

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, as Washington looks to create fresh momentum for a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Gaza that could be in danger of stalling out before a complicated second phase.

Trump could use the face-to-face at his Mar-a-Lago estate to try to leverage his strong relationship with Netanyahu and look for ways to speed up the peace process, especially as Israel's leader has been accused of not pushing his side to move fast enough.