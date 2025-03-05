Good Morning, Las Vegas: Top takeaways for Nevadans from President Trump's address to Congress

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

A system moves in today, bringing some rain and wind, and this will continue early Friday.

Highs in the 50s and 60s. Quiet weather this weekend with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Winter Storm Warning for the Spring Mountains is in effect Wednesday 4 p.m. through Friday 10 a.m.

Gusts up to 45 mph. More than 12" above 8000'.

Anyone heading to or from Boulder City should allow for some extra time in their commute.

Bridge maintenance operations on I-11 will reduce lanes in both directions at Railroad Pass Casino Road.

Work is expected to only last for Wednesday, but allow that extra time as you are getting around today.

5 takeaways for Nevadans from President Trump's address to Congress

President Donald Trump, in a sweeping address to a joint session of Congress, declared "America is back," touted his efforts after his opening months in office and predicted the golden age had just begun.

Along the way, he said some things of particular interest to those of us who live in Nevada.

Senior Political Reporter Steve Sebelius breaks down five takeaways from Trump's speech.

Is your home under-insulated? A federal tax credit could help you save big

If your home is more than a decade old, you might be paying hundreds more in energy bills than necessary. But there’s good news—a federal tax credit could help homeowners save money while making their homes more energy-efficient and comfortable year-round. Shakeria Hawkins has the details.

'Auto parts, oil, electronics, produce, wood': Local goods, businesses impacted by tariffs

The trade war unfolding between the United States and our neighbors to the north, south and overseas in China is a big focus during President Donald Trump's address to Congress.

We will likely be paying more for goods here in Southern Nevada — but where will the impact be seen and felt the most?

Our Channel 13 team looked where we might start to see those higher prices first.