WATCH: President Donald Trump to address joint session of Congress

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Donald Trump will deliver a speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

On Monday, the President previewed the speech on Truth Social, saying you can expect him to outline his vision for the economy, immigration and foreign affairs.

You can watch the full address here starting at 6 p.m.

"I will tell it like it is," President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Local officials spoke out about Trump's latest policy changes and what they hope the President will address in the speech.

Senator Cortez Masto

I'm just hearing that Donald Trump has fired all of the General Services Admin. employees in Nevada.



These are the workers that maintain our federal buildings and courthouses, including their security systems - and he wants them all gone. This is outrageous! — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) March 4, 2025

Senator Jacky Rosen

Nevadans are already being hit hard by rising costs, & President Trump’s tariffs on products from Mexico & Canada will only make this crisis worse.



This is an additional 25% tax on American businesses & families, from the grocery store to the gas pump. This needs to be reversed. — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) March 4, 2025

Congresswoman Susie Lee

Just re-upping this since more of Trump’s tariffs to raise your costs went into effect last night 👇 https://t.co/dXYuwS8Fa0 — Congresswoman Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) March 4, 2025

This will be President Trump's fifth address to a joint session of Congress.

What questions do you want answered? Leave a comment on our Facebook post:

Channel 13 political reporter Steve Sebelius will break down the details of the speech on our 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. show and online.