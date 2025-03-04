Watch Now
Local News

Actions

WATCH: President Donald Trump to address joint session of Congress

PRESIDENTIAL ADDRESS TO THE NATION 3-4-25.png
ABC
The President will be addressing Congress Tuesday night for one of the biggest speeches of the year.
PRESIDENTIAL ADDRESS TO THE NATION 3-4-25.png
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Donald Trump will deliver a speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

On Monday, the President previewed the speech on Truth Social, saying you can expect him to outline his vision for the economy, immigration and foreign affairs.

You can watch the full address here starting at 6 p.m.

"I will tell it like it is," President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Local officials spoke out about Trump's latest policy changes and what they hope the President will address in the speech.

Senator Cortez Masto

Senator Jacky Rosen

Congresswoman Susie Lee

This will be President Trump's fifth address to a joint session of Congress.

What questions do you want answered? Leave a comment on our Facebook post:

Channel 13 political reporter Steve Sebelius will break down the details of the speech on our 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. show and online.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

13 Connects

13 Connects: Help homeless veterans in Las Vegas