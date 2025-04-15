Good Morning, Las Vegas: Today is tax day, commissioners set to hear new e-bike ordinance

KTNV — Before you head out the door and get your day started, we want to remind you that today is the deadline to file your tax returns. The IRS has ways to file an extension, so here's what you need to know.

Plus, Clark County commissioners are set to bring up an ordinance to make the roads safer for e-bikes and e-scooters.

With electric bikes and e-scooters becoming more popular across the valley, a new ordinance is set to be introduced by Clark County commissioners to classify and regulate these forms of transportation.

Under the proposed ordinance, minors must wear a helmet while operating an e-bike or e-scooter in specific county-owned areas.

It also aims to hold individuals who drive recklessly or perform dangerous maneuvers accountable.

The ordinance would set a 15 mph speed limit for those riding on a roadway, sidewalk or lane designed for bikes, e-bikes or e-scooters.

The first offense of violating these proposed rules would result in a $150 fine, and the penalties could be as high as $600.

This comes as Las Vegas Metro police have said they've seen an uptick in crashes involving e-bikes and e-scooters this year. Today, commissioners will only introduce this ordinance. They'll discuss and take public comment on it in the weeks to come.

Jhovani Carrillo previously spoke with public officials about why they are proposing this new ordinance.

Today is tax deadline day.

If you need more time to file your 2024 tax return, the Internal Revenue Service says there are options, but utilizing those options could be costly. The IRS said filers can seek an extension that gives them until Oct. 15 to file. Extensions must be requested by tax deadline day, which is April 15.

Reba's Law, a state bill meant to add harsher penalties for animal cruelty in Nevada, has been revived.

Friday marked the legislature's deadline for a number of bills in consideration for this session, but to the shock of many animal advocates, Assembly Bill 381 never advanced before the deadline. For all intents and purposes, the bill was dead.

On Monday, that action changed. A waiver was granted for Reba's Law, allowing state lawmakers to amend the bill and move it through the Assembly Judiciary.

Lawmakers are working on amendments to strengthen the bill further. It now heads to the full assembly for a vote. If passed, it would also need Senate approval before it can become law.

Tuesday looks partly cloudy with southeast winds at 10-20 mph in the afternoon as we return to the mid 80s after starting in the 60s and 70s in the morning.

Wednesday is breezy, with south winds at 15-25 mph, partly cloudy conditions, and highs in the mid 80s after another mild start in the 60s and 70s.

Warm Today and Tomorrow

We are looking at a couple of surface crashes early this morning, but overall not a huge impact on traffic flow.