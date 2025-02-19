Good Morning, Las Vegas: Tips to tackle your debt as state ranks 3rd collections

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

Wednesday sees more clouds than sun, southeast breezes at 5-15 mph, and temperatures that move from the upper 40s at daybreak to the middle 60s in the afternoon.

Calm with Some Clouds

Prepare for some upcoming road delays this week as NDOT has announced roadwork coming to Sunset Road near Harry Reid International Airport.

Starting today from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be rolling lane restrictions on Sunset Road in both directions from Las Vegas Boulevard to Pecos Road.

The work is expected to last until Feb. 27.

Sierra Snow Gliders working to increase access and representation on the slopes

The Sierra Snow Gliderswere founded in 1991 as the Las Vegas chapter of the National Brotherhood of Snowsports. The Sierra Snow Gliders are a community of local Black skiers and snowboarders, and their mission is to increase representation on the slopes.

Nevadans struggle with debt as state ranks 3rd in nation for debt collections

Imagine answering your phone only to hear a debt collector demanding payment. For thousands of Nevadans, this is an everyday reality.

A recent WalletHub report ranks Nevada third in the nation for bad debt collections, signaling that many residents face financial hardship. Experts say this issue is not just about unpaid bills; it’s about long-term consequences that can affect credit scores, economic stability, and even future homeownership.

Shakeria Hawkins has some tips from experts on what you can do in this situation.

CCSD trustees narrow down candidates vying for superintendent position

The Clark County School District Board of Trustees selected four candidates to move forward to the interview phase of the superintendent search.

Candidates will now undergo their first round of interviews on Feb. 24 and 25. Two candidates will be interviewed during a public meeting on the 24th, and the other two will be interviewed on the 25th.