Good Morning, Las Vegas: Temperatures dropping this week, prepping for F1-related road closures

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas. We are looking ahead to the Las Vegas Grand Prix later this week and how that affects you getting around town.

We're also keeping an eye on the special legislative session and how the film tax credit bill is progressing.

But first, after our weekend washout, we are seeing a drop in temperatures across the valley this week. Justin Bruce has a look at how cold we are expected to get and what our rain chances look like:

Weather forecast for Nov. 17, 2025

Traffic alert: Road closures beginning ahead of Grand Prix weekend

We're gearing up for the 2025 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

It's happening this week, Thursday through Saturday, and that means you'll see some extra closures around the Resort Corridor.

Tourists are certainly feeling the impact of all the race-related construction and closures along the Strip.

Today, Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane, Harmon Avenue and Sands Avenue are all under what officials call "Warm Track" closures.

This means the circuit is still mostly open to the public, but you'll notice more barriers and tighter traffic controls so crews can quickly switch the roads over to a full race track when needed.

Later this week, we'll move into "Hot Track" closures. During that window, the circuit is completely closed. Those start as early as Wednesday morning, but the big impact is Thursday through Saturday in the afternoons and evenings.

So if you're heading anywhere along the track path, expect significant delays.

Traffic alert: Road closures beginning ahead of Grand Prix weekend

Film tax credit bill heads to full Senate floor for final vote

Nevada's film tax credit bill is now one step closer to becoming law after clearing a key Senate committee Sunday night.

Overnight, the Senate Select Committee on Jobs and the Economy passed Assembly Bill 5 in a 6-2 vote.

The bill now heads to the Senate floor for a final vote.

The more than $1.6 billion film tax credit bill passed the Assembly earlier Sunday by a vote of 22-20.

Supporters say the bill would create thousands of new jobs and bring in billions to the state.

But opponents call it the largest corporate handout in Nevada's history.

The bill could receive a final vote on the Senate Floor as early as today.

Film tax credit bill heads to full Senate floor for final vote

Across the country: FAA lifting shutdown-related restrictions

The FAA has lifted all flight restrictions at 40 major airports, including Harry Reid, that were put in place during the government shutdown. Airlines were able to resume normal schedules this morning.

The unprecedented flight cuts began Nov. 7due to air traffic controller shortages during the record 43-day shutdown.

The FAA says safety conditions have improved as more controllers have returned to work.