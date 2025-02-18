Good Morning, Las Vegas: Superintendent candidates set to be presented to CCSD Board

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

Mostly sunny and breezy today as a shortwave moves across the Pacific Northwest.

Highs will reach into the mid to upper 60s. Less wind on Wednesday.

The dry weather will continue through the rest of the work week with high temps in the 60s.

North Breezes Today

Roadways are largely clear this morning, but drivers should keep an eye out for any debris on the roadways with the gusts we are experiencing today.

Superintendent candidates set to be presented to CCSD Board

Tonight, the search firm in charge of finding the Clark County School District's next superintendent will formally present the slate of candidates to the Board of Trustees.

According to documents, six people make up the slate of candidates recommended for interviews but more could be added. Some could even be removed.

We've been digging into their pasts and found a number of troubling reports concerning firings and other issues in districts where some of them previously worked.

We've also learned two other candidates have been included in the materials for board members to review, though they aren't listed as part of the current slate.

Tonight's special meeting is at 5:30. A public comment section is included on the agenda.

Clark County commissioners set to take up items that affect local community

Today, commissioners are set to appoint the new Clark County fire chief.

A current senior deputy fire chief, Billy Samuels has been with the department since 2001 and has risen through the ranks, previously serving as firefighter, engineer captain, and battalion chief.

He's also served as deputy fire chief over emergency management and supported response efforts to 1 October.

He and his team have been involved in multiple high-profile events like Formula 1 and Super Bowl LVIII.

The county's previous fire chief John Steinbeck resigned so he could take on a new role after being elected to the State Senate in November.

Clark County commissioners are also set to hold a public hearing on an ordinance that aims to regulate major entertainment facilities.

This all began last year when commissioners started discussing business licensing for proposed activities at Grand Prix Plaza and directed staff to work with the industry to come up with regulations.

While it was built for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, there are plans to have different programming at the Plaza year-round and not just during race weekend.

This ordinance would establish rules for that while balancing the interests of nearby businesses like resorts and stadiums.

Hockey fans are ready to watch Vegas Golden Knights face off in 4 Nations rematch

Hockey fans are fired up about a Team USA versus Team Canada rematch in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship after the two teams played each other in an unforgettable match up on Saturday.

Voice of the Vegas Golden Knights Gary Lawless expects the rematch between the two teams to exceed Saturday's viewership.

"We've got the match up that everyone wanted," Lawless said. "Thursday night, Team USA versus Team Canada, Boston, TD Garden, we just spoke to Mark Stone, he's already looking ahead to Thursday night, Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin playing in their hometown against their Vegas brothers Adin Hill and Mark Stone with Bruce Cassidy on the bench, if you're a Golden Knights fan, there's a lot to be interested in."

Puck drop is at 5 p.m. on Thursday on ESPN.