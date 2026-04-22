Good Morning, Las Vegas: Student farmers market, State of the City ahead today

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

Happy Hump Day, which happens to also be Earth Day this year. We have an event happening today in our community that helps promote sustainability while giving back to our local youth.

We also have details about a law enforcement memorial run starting this morning, and one of the names being added may sound familiar to valley residents.

But before we get to all that, while our Wind Advisory has expired, it's still a bit breezy and pretty chilly as we wake up this morning.

Justin Bruce has a look at how long these temps will stick around:

Weather forecast for April 22, 2026

This morning: Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Relay run

Law enforcement officers in Nevada will recognize more than 150 officers who have been killed in the line of duty during the 26th annual Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Relay Run happening today.

It's a multi-day run that begins here in Las Vegas and ends at the Nevada state capitol.

Anyssa Bohanan reports from Police Memorial Park with more.

This morning: Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Relay run

Celebrate Earth Day at student farmers market in Summerlin

Today is Earth Day. Organizers say this year's theme is Our Power, Our Planet.

It's all about how small, daily actions from people like you and me can help protect our environment.

Green Our Planet will host the giant student farmers market in Downtown Summerlin this morning.

The money will go toward the students' school garden programs.

The farmers market is from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin.

Celebrate Earth Day at student farmers market in Summerlin

Later this evening: State of the City address with Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley will deliver her State of the City address today. She will speak at 5 p.m. at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

The mayor plans to share her vision for the city this year and beyond.

You can watch the speech live on the city's YouTube channel.