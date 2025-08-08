Good Morning, Las Vegas: Stressing back-to-school safety around crosswalks, e-bikes and e-scooters

KTNV — We are waking up to our last Friday of summer break, and officials across the valley are working to make sure your kids are safe as they head to school.

Additional safety measures coming outside Arbor View High School

In the wake of the tragic DUI crash in May that killed Arbor View High School senior McKenzie Scott, Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley says the city is taking additional steps to make school zones safer as we head into a new school year.

The mayor says the speed limit will be lowered in front of Arbor View by the end of the month.

It's an idea that came straight from a heartfelt conversation she had with McKenzie Scott's grandmother.

Hailey Gravitt is joining us from outside the school with more details.

Let's Talk: Answering your questions ahead of the start of the new school year

We're continuing to dig into the questions we received both in-person and online as part of our "Let's Talk" back-to-school listening session.

Today, Anjali Patel is tackling a question from a viewer named Joe.

Henderson Police stress safety around e-bikes ahead of new school year

The Henderson Police Department is launching a new safety campaign as kids prepare to return to school, with a focus on e-bikes and e-scooters.

Between January and early June, HPD responded to 23 injury crashes involving e-bikes, and nearly 30% of all UATOs vs. bicycle collisions they responded to involved an electric bike.

Even more alarming, two of those crashes were fatal.

In response, HPD released an education PSA aimed at students and parents, highlighting e-bike classifications, legal responsibilities, and safety tips to help reduce risky riding.

The department is also handing out flyers at schools and community events, and plans to ramp up enforcement in school zones as classes begin.

It'll be windy again on Friday and breezy on Saturday with a high of 109. Lighter winds on Sunday and through early next week.

Roadways are mostly green this morning, so you should be able to allow normal time for your Friday commute.

We want to remind you that with school starting back on Monday, you will want to allow extra time, especially if you need to travel through school zones or near bus stops.