Good Morning, Las Vegas: Storm recovery efforts continue, tips to stay safe this holiday weekend

KTNV — We are continuing to track the recovery efforts after a windstorm caused several power outages and major property damage across the valley earlier this week.

We're also looking ahead to 4th of July and have some tips to make sure you have a safe and fun holiday.

Tracking restoration progress in severe weather aftermath

While improvements are being made, we know if you're one of those still without power, it's a big deal.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, NV Energy is reporting 25 outages affecting 1,212 customers in Clark County.

NV Energy says it's continuing to work on restoring power to customers, but final repairs will be done on Friday.

When the power goes out, safety should come first. The Red Cross has a few important reminders.

If you see a downed power line, stay far back, at least 35 feet and call 911.

Avoid flooded areas, especially where electricity might be involved. Never use electrical equipment that's gotten wet.

Check your fridge. If food's been above 40° for too long, especially meat or dairy, it's safer to toss it.

If you're using a generator or grill, keep it outside and at least 20 feet away from any windows. That helps prevent deadly carbon monoxide buildup.

In Spring Valley, the cleanup is still underway. Abel Garcia spoke with a resident directly impacted by the damage after a massive tree fell on their home.

Tips for staying safe this Fourth of July holiday

The Fourth of July is tomorrow, and that means food, fun, and fireworks.

Nearly 15,000 people were treated for fireworks-related injuries in 2024. That's according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

That's an increase of about 52% from the previous year. Now, local officials and firework stand owners are urging the public to use those fireworks safely and responsibly

Nevada SPCA shares tips to keep pets safe during Fourth of July festivities

While many of us enjoy Independence Day fireworks, it can be a scary time for pets who don't understand what's going on.

The Nevada SPCA warns July 5 is one of the busiest days for animal shelters nationwide. That's because many pets run away when spooked by loud fireworks displays.

To keep your furry friends safe, the Nevada SPCA recommends taking several precautions.

Make sure your pet has a microchip and wears a collar with up-to-date ID tags. The Nevada SPCA is currently offering microchipping appointments for just $5. As a reminder, all pets in Clark County must have a microchip by Aug. 4.

Secure all exits in your home, including windows, gates, and doors that panicked pets might use to escape.

Create a quiet, safe space filled with familiar items like their bed, toys and blankets. Turning on the TV or radio can help mask the sound of fireworks and keep pets calmer.

Hotter with a slight chance of showers and storms today.

The low-pressure system exits the region by late Thursday, and we'll have dry conditions starting on Friday, 4th of July.

Weather forecast for July 3, 2025

While crews continue to work to restore power, some roadways are closed as cleanup continues.

Some of the major areas to look out for are Jones between Harmon and Tropicana, Tropicana between Topaz and Sandhill, and eastbound Sahara between Eastern and McLeod.

If any of those roadways are normally part of your daily commute, plan a detour and allow extra time.