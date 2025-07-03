Nevada SPCA shares tips to keep pets safe during Fourth of July festivities

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Though fireworks are a staple for July 4 celebrations, not everyone enjoys them — particularly pets.

The Nevada SPCA shared that the Fourth of July "can be a frightening and dangerous time for pets," adding that "July 5 is one of the busiest days of the year for shelters across the country," due to runaway pets spooked by firework displays.

Because fireworks tend to stress out our furry friends, Nevada SPCA shared a few tips on keeping pets safe on the fourth.

Microchipping and ID tags

In the event of runaway pets, microchipping helps quickly reunite animals with owners, according to Clark County's Code Enforcement chief. The Nevada SPCA is currently offering $5 microchip appointments, and also recommends keeping collars with up-to-date ID tags on.

Securing exits

Windows, gates, and doors can become escape routes for panicked pets. Secure your home's exits to prevent them from leaving.

Safe space creation

Give pets a place to feel comfortable in a quiet area of your home. The Nevada SPCA advises filling it with "familiar items such as their bed, toys, and blankets."

Using sound to combat noise

The sound of fireworks can be distressing for pets. Putting on the TV or radio can help mask the sound and calm pets down.

Veterinarian advice

If you know your pets experience anxiety or panic, the Nevada SPCA recommends addressing those concerns with your veterinarian before the holiday to receive medications or treatments in advance.