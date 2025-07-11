Good Morning, Las Vegas: Stay safe during ongoing heat, major I-15 closure this weekend

KTNV — We wanted to make sure you knew the heat is here to stay. While we don't have any weather warnings in place right now, it's still important to stay safe, such as visiting a cooling station if you need A/C.

Plus, we'll see a major closure on I-15 through the weekend. Here's what you need to know if you plan to travel in that area.

Las Vegas stays hot, between 109° and 111°, for the next four days. That's above-average, but shy of record levels.

Most days carry a "moderate" heat risk in Las Vegas, so people sensitive to heat can struggle if they don't have enough water and aren't taking breaks inside.

Near 110° Through the Weekend

Happening tonight | More weekend-long closures coming to I-15 along the resort corridor as part of Tropicana project

If you're heading to or from the Strip this weekend, listen up. There's a major closure coming to the resort corridor starting tonight that could slow a lot of people down.

Shakeria Hawkins is in the area that will be impacted with what drivers need to know and how to get around it.

Happening tonight | More weekend-long closures coming to I-15 along the resort corridor as part of Tropicana project

Following up: When will we see the tax break on tips and overtime?

No federal taxes on tips or overtime was a promise President Donald Trump first made here in Las Vegas on the campaign trail.

But tax experts are warning not to expect to see a change in your next paycheck.

Even though the law is now official, employers will still withhold federal taxes on tips and overtime through the end of 2025, which means that extra cash won't show up in your wallet just yet.

Instead, we're more likely to see it in our tax returns in 2026.

Workers in jobs that traditionally receive tips will be able to deduct up to $25,000 in tipped income from their federal income taxes on their 2025 return. Workers who receive overtime can deduct up to $12,500 of that extra pay.

The new federal law doesn't change tax law for individual states and state income taxes still apply to both tips and overtime.

Following up: When will we see the tax break on tips and overtime?

Trump visits Texas after devastating floods kill 120 and many still missing

President Donald Trump is headed to Texas today to survey the damage from recent flash flooding.

The death toll stands at 120, and 173 people remain missing. Among the missing are five children and one counselor from Camp Mystic.

Trump has pledged to provide relief to Texas to help the state recover from the devastating floods.

Earlier this week, he signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County.

Trump visits Texas after devastating floods kill 120 and many still missing

Donate to help those impacted by the devastating Texas flooding

Scripps News Group and the Scripps Howard Fund are teaming up to help provide relief to those impacted by the Texas flooding tragedy.

It’s easy to make a difference — just text FLOODING to 50155 or scan the QR code to donate.

Every dollar donated will support local organizations with relief efforts.

Police are responding to a crash in the resort corridor that has killed one person.

We've learned it happened on Tropicana just east of Las Vegas Boulevard.

A woman was in the roadway and was hit by a passing vehicle, police say.

When medical personnel arrived, they attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.