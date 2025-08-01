Good Morning, Las Vegas: Some power restored after west valley crash, Broadacres reopens tonight

KTNV — Crews are still working to restore power after a crash yesterday in the west valley.

A popular local swap meet is also set to open today. We've spoken to vendors about how important Broadacres Marketplace is to them.

New this morning: Some power restored after west valley crash

This morning, crews are still working on repairs after a destructive crash in the west valley. Power has now been restored to about 3,500 NV Energy customers in the area, according to the utility's website.

Metro Police say a Ram pickup truck was involved in a hit-and-run collision near Vegas Drive and Rampart Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The driver then sped eastbound on Vegas Drive.

Police say the truck used a right-turn-only lane to pass stopped vehicles before jumping the curb near Buffalo Drive.

The vehicle tore through landscaping, hitting a streetlamp, fire hydrant, electrical box and a bus stop shelter where a pedestrian was waiting.

The pedestrian's injuries are described as potentially life-threatening.

The driver suffered minor injuries and showed signs of impairment. Police have booked him on reckless driving and DUI-related charges.

Happening today: Popular local swap meet reopens

After being closed for more than a month, a popular Las Vegas swap meet is officially reopening today.

Broadacres Marketplace temporarily shut down in June amid immigration concerns, leaving many local vendors in limbo.

CCSD prepares to start new school year with lowest number of teacher vacancies in decades

We have learned the Clark County School District will be staffed to levels we haven't seen since 1994. Justin Hinton spoke with the head of HR and learned 97% of classrooms will have a licensed teacher.

Every nurse position has also been filled. That hasn't happened in 15 years.

We've already reported that CCSD Police Department is also fully staffed.

Guy Tannenbaum spoke with some new teachers to discuss the impact they hope to have on students this year.

Las Vegas starts in the upper 70s and low 80s at sunrise, but 90s return by 9 a.m. and highs hit 106° by 4 p.m. Sunshine continues all day. Southwest breezes hit 15-25 mph this afternoon.

After an evening in the 90s, Las Vegas dips to the 80s by midnight, with lows near 80° by sunrise.

The weekend forecast stays sunny and hot with afternoon breezes. Highs reach 106° Saturday and 108° Sunday.

Crews are still at Vegas Drive and Buffalo Drive working to restore power after yesterday afternoon's crash.

Northbound lanes of the I-15 are still down to one lane for some repaving work in the southern valley near St. Rose Parkway and Cactus Avenue.

However, the backups do seem to taper off after passing the South Point, so allow extra time in your drive if you need to travel in that area.