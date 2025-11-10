Good Morning, Las Vegas: Sentencing for suspect in Arbor View student death, Senate clears shutdown bill

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas. Over the weekend, the Senate passed a bill that could lead to the end of the longest government shutdown in history. But it's not over yet.

Plus, ahead today, we are covering the sentencing of the man accused in the crash that killed senior McKenzie Scott outside Arbor View High School when she was picking up her cap and gown.

But first, the temperatures are trending cooler. Justin Bruce has a look at the drop we are expecting closer to the weekend:

Mild Through Midweek, Then Big Changes

Ahead today: Suspect in fatal crash that killed Arbor View high school student faces sentencing

Today, the man accused of killing Arbor View senior McKenzie Scott will be sentenced. Scott was hit and killed in a crosswalk just feet from the school when she was on her way to pick up her cap and gown at the end of the school year.

Police say Kennan Jackson's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit at the time of the crash. After the tragedy, the community came together to demand safer roads for kids as they go to and from school.

Hailey Gravitt reports live from outside Arbor View High School, where those safety improvements are now in place.

National news: Senate advances bipartisan deal to end shutdown after clearing key 60-vote hurdle

An end to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history may finally be in sight.

Overnight, the Senate advanced a bill to extend funding for the government through the end of January.

Eight senators crossed party lines to back the compromise. Among the Democrats who voted with Republicans to end the stalemate are Sen. Jacky Rosen and Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto.

The deal does not mean the government is back open. Senators still have to finalize the bill, and the House still needs to approve it. That process could take days.

Senate advances shutdown bill but House Democrats push back

Fighting for safer streets: CCSD Police officer teaches traffic safety as number of students hit by cars skyrockets

As the number of kids getting hurt or dying on Las Vegas Valley roadways continues to skyrocket, keeping students safe is top of mind for so many families right now.

This school year has presented some new challenges, though, most notably more students using E-bikes and E-scooters and a dramatic spike in the number of students hit by cars.

One CCSD police officer told us that 171 students have been hit this school year through Nov. 5 — three times higher than 56 over the same period last school year — 4 of those, tragically, were fatal.

That officer, Keith Habig, is working keep students safe, pulling out all the stops when it comes to trying to save students' lives on our roads — whether that means crossing the street in a ridiculous giant squid costume, or meeting kids where they are, right in their classrooms.

Guy Tannenbaum spoke to Habig about how he works to keep students safe going to and from school: