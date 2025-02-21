Good Morning, Las Vegas: Rock 'n' Roll races to take over Las Vegas Strip this weekend

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

Sunny and breezy again today with gusts 20-25 mph out of the north.

Less wind this weekend as high pressure builds over the region.

Highs in the upper 60s on Saturday and low 70s by Sunday.

Breezy Today, Mild Trend Ahead

There will be a different kind of traffic on the Las Vegas Strip this weekend, involving a lot less tires and a lot more feet.

The Rock 'n' Roll Running Series will kick off events on Saturday, Feb. 22 with a 5k in downtown starting at 5 p.m. Closures will affect Fremont Street, Carson Avenue, Garces Avenue, and S Las Vegas Boulevard.

Sunday's races take off at 4:30 p.m., closing the Las Vegas Strip from Carson Avenue all the way south to just shy of Sunset Road.

Las Vegas mayor talks Badlands settlement, city's financial position and more during press conference

A day after the Las Vegas City Council voted to unanimously approve future development of the former Badlands Golf Course property and to reject creating a proposed "Animal Advisory Committee," Mayor Shelley Berkley held a press conference with reporters at Las Vegas City Hall to discuss those actions and reflect on her first two months in office.

Henderson police unions rescind endorsement for councilwoman after backing Chief Chadwick

Two Henderson police unions, one representing officers and the other representing supervisors, will no longer endorse City Councilwoman Carrie Cox.

It comes after she voiced support for the city's police chief Hollie Chadwick, who appears to be on her way out.

ICYMI: Golden Knights fans gather to watch Canada's OT win over USA in 4 Nations Championship

History was made in Boston Thursday night as Canada defeated the U.S. 3-2 in overtime in the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off Championship.

Among those taking home the first-ever tournament trophy for Canada were Golden Knights. Captain Mark Stone, goalie Adin Hill, defenseman Shea Theodore, and head coach Bruce Cassidy all brought home winning medals.

Golden Knights fans gathered at City National Arena to watch the game, most of whom rooting on the United States. They told Channel 13's Nick Walters they understood the stakes behind the big game.