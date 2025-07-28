Good Morning, Las Vegas: Road work on the 215 all week, an update for student loan borrowers

As you are heading out the door, we wanted to let you know about some traffic backups you might hit as work continues on the 215 all week.

We also wanted to let student loan borrowers know about a change to their loans coming this week and what that means for you.

More nightly closures for the 215 are set to begin Sunday into early August

Get ready for more roadwork on Interstate 215 as the Nevada Department of Transportation gets ready to shut down parts of the freeway for preservation work.

NDOT said the project will improve around four miles of the 215 between the I-15 Interchange and Windmill Lane in the south valley.

Reminder: Student loans to see interest accruing again, and what that means for locals

In just a few days, millions of Americans with student loans could see their debt increase.

Nearly eight million people under the SAVE plan will see interest start accruing once again on their payments starting Aug. 1.

Anyssa Bohnana reports this morning on what this means for borrowers here in our community.

Clark County microchipping deadline nears as officials address shelter overcrowding

As Clark County’s pet microchipping mandate approaches its Aug. 4 deadline, local officials and animal advocates are urging residents to take action — not just to comply with the law, but to help reduce strain on the region’s overcrowded shelter system.

Taylor Rocha spoke with a local dog owner to hear his thoughts on the ordinance.

Las Vegas wakes up to the 70s at sunrise, and we'll remain in the 80s until 10 a.m. Highs this afternoon are back to normal, near 105°, for the first time in a week.

Sunshine and light breezes at 5-15 mph are also expected today.

Typical Summer Heat is Back

Generally doing pretty good on the roads this morning.

Drivers should note that the ongoing 215 work happening this week is set to last until 6 a.m. each day, so allow extra time in your commute during those early morning hours.

Overall, not too many surface street crashes we are tracking this morning, so most of the valley should be able to allow normal time for their morning drives.