More nightly closures for the 215 are set to begin Sunday into early August

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Get ready for more roadwork on Interstate 215 as the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) gets ready to shut down parts of the freeway for preservation work.

NDOT said the project will improve around four miles of the 215 between the I-15 Interchange and Windmill Lane in the south valley.

The first of these projects starts Sunday, July 27 at 7 p.m.

Here's a breakdown of the schedule:

7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 27, to 6:00 a.m. Monday, July 28:

Eastbound 215 off-ramp to Warm Springs Rd closed

Warm Springs Rd on-ramp to eastbound 215 closed

Southbound Airport Connector to Warm Springs Rd closed

Reduced lanes on westbound Warm Springs Rd near 215 on-ramp

Nightly (8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.) Sunday, July 27 to Tuesday, July 29:

Eastbound I-215 reduced to two lanes from I-15 to Windmill Ln

7:00 p.m. Monday, July 28, to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 29:

Eastbound 215 off-ramp to Warm Springs Rd closed

Warm Springs Rd on-ramp to eastbound I-215 closed

Southbound Airport Connector to Warm Springs Rd closed

Reduced lanes on westbound Warm Springs Rd near I-215 on-ramp

7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 29, to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 30:

Eastbound 215 off-ramp to Windmill Ln closed

Reduced lanes on westbound Warm Springs Rd near I-215 on-ramp

Nightly (8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.) Wednesday, July 30 and Thursday, July 31:

Westbound I-215 reduced to two lanes from Windmill Ln to I-15

7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 30, to 6:00 a.m. Thursday, July 31:

Windmill Ln on-ramp to westbound I-215 closed

Reduced lanes on westbound Warm Springs Rd near I-215 on-ramp

7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 31, to 6:00 a.m. Friday, August 1:

Westbound 215 off-ramp to Warm Springs Rd closed

Westbound Warm Springs Rd on-ramp to westbound I-215 closed

Reduced lanes on westbound Warm Springs Rd near I-215 on-ramp

Marathon Work Weekend: Friday, August 1 at 7:00 p.m. to Sunday, August 3 at 10:00 a.m.:



Westbound I-215 reduced to two lanes from I-15 to Windmill Ln

7:00 p.m. Saturday, August 2, to 6:00 a.m. Sunday, August 3:

Westbound Warm Springs Rd on-ramp to westbound I-215 closed

NDOT said this schedule is subject to change pending any weather or unforeseen conditions. Remember to drive with caution when traveling through work zones. Take detours if possible.