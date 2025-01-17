Good Morning, Las Vegas: Rising rent prices push some Art District businesses to the brink

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

It's another early morning in the 30s around Las Vegas. Highs stay near 60° today, with calm winds and lots of sunshine.

Temperatures dip to the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday as northwest flow takes over across the West. Lows will be in the mid 30s across the weekend.

Nice Afternoons Ahead

Starting today, Dean Marin Drive at Tropicana will be closed24/7 in both directions. This closure is part of NDOT's I-15 Tropicana Interchange Project.

Some good news though: Joey Bishop Drive, named after another member of the Rat Pack, is now open and will provide detour access to Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue.

Latest from Los Angeles: Joe Moeller speaks with Ginger Zee ahead of Good Morning America's 'So Cal Strong' coverage

We continue to follow the latest in Southern California where so many have been impacted by the devastating wildfires in LA County.

In light of the tragedy, people are really coming together to help those affected, and those stories are being highlighted during Good Morning America's "So-Cal Strong" coverage.

Joe Moeller is in Southern California and spoke with Ginger Zee this morning.

Is the Las Vegas Arts District losing its heart? Rising rents push some businesses to the brink

The Arts District in Las Vegas has long been a vibrant, eclectic hub for creativity. Many locals consider it a place where local businesses and artists breathed life into what was once a forgotten part of downtown.

Today, however, the thriving community is facing a looming question: Is it being priced out of existence? One local business owner would say yes.

'No Tax on Tips' bill reintroduced

Nevada lawmakers have re-introduced a bill that would eliminate any taxes on tipped income.

U.S. senators Jacky Rose and Catherine Cortez-Masto, along with Congressman Steven Horsford, backed the bill, which also has support from Republicans like Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

President-Elect Donald Trump brought up the idea during a campaign rally at Sunset Park last June. Since then, lawmakers from both parties have endorsed the idea.

We previously spoke to tipped workers in Las Vegas who shared what the policy would mean for them.