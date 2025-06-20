Good Morning, Las Vegas: Red Flag Warning through Saturday, work to begin on 215 in Henderson

We are in a Red Flag Warning, so if you plan to head to Mt. Charleston to beat the heat, there are some things you need to know.

Plus, work officially begins on a major roadway project in Henderson this weekend.

Red Flag Warning in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday for strong winds and dry conditions. Any fires that develop will spread rapidly.

Sunny, hot and windy on Friday. Gusts around 30-35 mph and this wind will continue Saturday.

Less wind on Sunday as the area of low pressure moves off to the east.

We get a break from the extreme heat this weekend. Highs in the upper 90s, but back into the triple digits by Tuesday.

Windy and Hot Today, 90s This Weekend

Mt. Charleston visitors urged to be on alert with high fire danger through the weekend

Visiting Mt. Charleston is a popular way for locals to escape extreme heat, but with more scorching temperatures, low humidity and high winds in our forecast, fire danger is top of mind, with a Red Flag Warning in place for much of Southern Nevada through Saturday.

Guy Tannenbaum talks to locals trying to beat the heat during Red Flag Warning in Mount Charleston area

Republic Services shifting trash pickup time earlier due to heat

You'll want to make sure you put your trash out the night before or risk getting woken up even earlier next week.

Republic Services is changing its collection schedule starting Monday due to the extreme heat.

Crews will begin picking up trash and recycling at 5:30 a.m.

The company says the earlier start time is for the safety of their drivers and to maintain service during the hot summer months.

Work to begin this weekend on valley's latest 215 Beltway widening project

Heads up, drivers. More construction is coming to the 215 Beltway, this time in Henderson. Work is set to start Sunday night on the $145 million widening project. It's to ease congestion between Pecos/St. Rose Parkway and Stephanie Street.

Crews will add two new lanes in each direction along a three-mile stretch. The project also includes a pedestrian bridge and a diverging diamond interchange at Green Valley Parkway.

This marks the third major beltway construction project happening at the same time, joining Clark County's Summerlin Parkway interchange revamp and the 215 widening from I-15 to Jones Boulevard.

Guy Tannenbaum breaks down the valley's latest 215 Beltway widening project

We are seeing some police activity in the area of the I-15 and Washington, so avoid the area this morning if you can.